DUFFIELD, VA - Shirley Cox, 86 of Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after a very brief illness. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, Va.
