DUFFIELD, VA - Shirley Cox, 86 of Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after a brief illness.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Carter Cemetery (Stoney Creek) with James Mann and David Dillon officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty, Helen, Lacy and neighbors.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to service the family of Shirley Cox.