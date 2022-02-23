DUFFIELD, VA - Shirley Cox, 86 of Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on January 4, 1936 to the late Ernest Franklin Cox and Emma Sanders Cox. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Alba Casteel, Marie Cox, Lottie Robinette and Ida Lois Cox; brothers, Oscar Cox and Clarence Cox.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Tessa Cox; two nephews, Franklin Casteel (Betty) and Earl Babb (Karen); niece, Teresa Robinette; several other nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Carter Cemetery (Stoney Creek) with James Mann and David Dillon officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty, Helen, Lacy and neighbors.
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to service the family of Shirley Cox.