APPALACHIA, VA - Shirley Cornett Rogers, 86, passed away on Thursday, September 25, 2020 at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap, Va.
The entire obituary will be available later.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Sunday at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, E. in Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm Sunday with Rev. David Gilbert officiating.
Entombments service will follow in the Glencoe Cemetery Mausoleum.
