ROGERSVILLE - Shirley Burchfield Thomas, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Roxie Burchfield; sister, Freeda Burchfield Skelton; brother, Marion "Poodley" Burchfield; brothers-in-law, Elmer Skelton, Woody Moore, Jim Thomas, and Billy Joe Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, Coy Thomas; sister, Phyllis Moore; sisters-in-law, Joyce Thomas, Mary Ann Thomas, and Theda Burchfield; several adoring nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, March 8, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in McKinney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.