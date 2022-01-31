LOVELACE COMMUNITY - Shirley Beach, 76, of Lovelace Community, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was a loving spouse and mother. She was a woman of the Moose and an avid flower lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Worley “Babe” and Helen E. Pitt.
She is survived by husband, Herbert O. Beach, daughters Tammy (Scott) Miller and Kristy (Darrell) Callebs, two grandchildren, William Lanndan (Kimberley) Miller and Chesney Callebs, a sister, Barbara Kress, nieces Regina Ratliff and Debbie Craft, nephew Don Beach, and a special family friend, Charlie Lewis.
The family will receive friends 12:30 -2:00 pm Wednesday at the Fall Branch Chapel of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Services will immediately follow at 2:00. Burial will follow the funeral service at Lovelace Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lanndan, Miller, Chesney Callebs, Blake Sowers, Gary Hensley, Zoe Bevins, and Charlie Lewis.
