SURGOINSVILLE - Shirley Ball, age 82, of Surgoinsville, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. Mrs. Ball was a member of Longs Bend Baptist Church. She enjoyed going on adventures with her family and digging in the dirt. Mrs. Ball was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John Clifford Ball; parents, Mossie and Reva Shumaker Ball; sister, Ilene Rimer; brothers, Carl Ball and Ramon Ball.
She is survived by her daughter, Grindl Wallen and husband, Anthony of Rogersville; sisters, Alice Atchison of Rogersville, Ellen Johnson and husband, Richard of Elizabethton, Gwin Stubblefield of Rogersville; brothers, Jerry Ball of Rogersville, Kyle Ball and wife, Renee of Church Hill; very special nieces and nephews, Lynn Rimer and wife, Theresa, Louis Rimer and wife, Sharon, Janice Hunley, Lisa Rimer, Michell Hall, Patti Crawford and husband, Anthony; special neighbors, the Wrights, Coopers and Ellis families.
Graveside service will be 1:00 P.M., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with Lynn Rimer officiating.
