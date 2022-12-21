ROGERSVILLE - Shirley B. Collins, age 82, of Rogersville, passed away on December 20, 2022.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ruby Robinson; husband, Reverend Cecil Collins; infant son, Joel Scott Collins; and grandson, Jonathan Lane.
Shirley is survived by her children; Sharon Thames, Kenneth Collins, Janis Collier (Keith); brother, Hugh Kyle Robinson; grandchildren, Tia Trent, Tori Thames, Dustin Collins, and Colby Collier; great-granddaughter, Josie Lee Trent; great-grandsons, Brayden and Cooper Lane; and a host of amazing friends.
The family of Shirley wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to those who have come to visit with flowers and food, and to Hospice for such wonderful care. A special thanks to Tina Reynolds, Ruth Couch, Alice Bailey, Teresa Henegar, Ashley Presley, Christy Alvis, and Lindsay Hayes.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m.with John North officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Mitchell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Robinson, Mark Horton, Jake Williams, Lyle Lane, Richard Christian and Wesley Trent. Honorary Pallbearers are Andy Ausband, Donnie Lawson, Charlie Lawson, TJ Wilder, Tom Wilder, Kenneth Wilder, and Bill Wilder.