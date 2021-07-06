DUFFIELD, VA - Shirley Ann Pleasant age 79 of Duffield, VA was born in Lee County, VA on June 19, 1942 and passed away July 5, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.
She was preceded in death by two sons Ricky Pleasant and Felix Pleasant her husband Emmitt Pleasant, parents Homer and Lydia Russell, two brothers Clifford Russell and Cecil Russell.
Shirley is survived by four sons Kenneth Pleasant of Gate City, VA, James Pleasant of Marion, VA, Dennis Pleasant of Jonesville, VA and Travis Pleasant of Wise, VA, daughters Lisa Pleasant of Jasper, VA, Barbara Webb of Woodway, VA, Ada Pleasant of Jonesville, VA, Tina Middleton and husband, Harvey of Pennington Gap, VA, Sylvia Pleasant of Charleston, WV and Ashley Pleasant of the home, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, one brother Edgar Russell of Wise, VA, three sisters Sylvania McNew and husband, Bob of Indiana, Wanda Bentley of Kingsport, TN and Debbie Webb of Indiana many nieces, nephews family and friends.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA.
A funeral will follow at 12:00 noon Thursday with Ray Bryant officiating.
Burial will be at Meredith Cemetery in Jasper, VA.
