PRINCETON, WV/PINEY FLATS, TN - Shirley Ann Pennington Osborne, 77 of Princeton, West Virginia and Piney Flats, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Osborne was born October 23, 1942 in Peterstown, West Virginia to the late T.J and Thelma Allen Pennington.
She was a member of the Kellysville Church of God and attended the Princeton Church of God and The Piney Flats First Baptist Church.
She graduated from Narrows High School in Narrows, Virginia. She was a Real Estate Agent.
Shirley is survived by her husband of over forty-three years, Bobby Osborne. Shirley literally left Bobby’s arms into God’s arms. Bobby and Shirley lived in Philadelphia, California, and Georgia before retiring and moving back to their home states of West Virginia and Tennessee. They also enjoyed spending time in Florida during the winter months.
She is survived by a brother, Darrell Pennington and wife Hallie; a sister, Mary Stephens and husband Ken; a nephew, Michael Pennington and wife Tammy; two great nieces, Sydni and Emileigh; an uncle and aunt; Arnold Pennington and Louise Houchins; thirteen cousins; the Allens, Shires, Humphreys, Bradley, Harvey, and Utterback; a stepson, Bobby Osborne II; and sister-in-law; Betty Osborne Johnson and Betty’s son, Marvin Johnson.
A service to honor the life of Mrs. Osborne will be conducted on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Piney Flats First Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Allen Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. prior to the service.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Edgefield Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tennessee. Active pallbearers will be Michael Pennington, Isaac Osborne, Fred Osborne, Marvin Johnson, Eddie Sams, Edward Perkins, Robert Allen, David Humphreys, Bobby Osborne, and Bobby Osborne II. Honorary pallbearers will be Rev. Frank Osborne, David Osborne, James Osborne, and Dr. Paul Brown. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are requested to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 P.M. on Wednesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
