KINGSPORT - Shirley Ann Klepper, age 86, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father on December 30, 2021 at the Village at Allendale.
Shirley adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to crochet, cook, and spend time with her sister, Jenny. Shirley immensely loved her dog, Quita. Shirley enjoyed keeping care of her flowers and yard to make it perfect. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayman Klepper; daughter, Teresa Klepper Fleming; parents, Oscar Lawson and Mabel Lawson; brother, Wayne Lawson; and sister, Georgia Ruth Lawson.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Rick) Davenport; grandchildren, Lindsay (Dave) Pann, Lauren (Andy) Kidd, Megan Davenport (fiancé, Josh Hopkins), Brandon (Karissa) Fleming, and Jordan Fleming; 5 adorable great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Faust.
The family of Shirley wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Barb, Trisha, Missy, April of the Village at Allendale and all other staff that have shown her love for the past 5 years.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Monday, January 3, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Rev. John Reed officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Choptack Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church at 1567 SR-75 Jonesborough, Tn 37659 and your local animal shelter of your choice in memory of Shirley.
