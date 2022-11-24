BIG STONE GAP, VIRGINIA - Shirley Ann Harris, 86, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Shirley lived a full, interesting life. In her younger years, she played the accordion and pursued a modeling career in New York. As a wife and mother, she also managed to be active in church and work full time. She was involved in her children’s activities and pursued many of her own hobbies, such as sewing, crafting, decorating her home, cooking, and gardening. Two of her proudest accomplishments were dancing with the Original Ziegfeld Follies Girls and participating in senior beauty pageants. Shirley managed to make each one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren feel special and loved. She was the matriarch of her family; cooking Sunday dinners from scratch, establishing traditions like Christmas cookie decorating, and supporting her family whether she agreed with them or not. Shirley can best be described as vivacious, opinionated, funny, charming, and determined. She taught her family to stand up for their beliefs and work hard, while also living life to the fullest.
She was predeceased by her husband, Tom; parents, Woodrow and Bertha Phillips; and brothers: Delbert, Dick, and Larry. Her family is comforted knowing she is once again reunited with those who passed before her.
Shirley is survived by her six children: Sheri, Lori, Stacie, Beth, Nick and Chris; as well as thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
In honor of Shirley, the family has chosen to have a celebration of life service on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Visitation will be at noon, with the service taking place at 1:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research. They also ask that you remember Shirley’s motto on how to live life, “Keep your sense of humor, stay active and you’ll stay young.” Shirley will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives she touched.