BIG STONE GAP, VIRGINIA - Shirley Ann Harris, 86, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Shirley lived a full, interesting life. In her younger years, she played the accordion and pursued a modeling career in New York. As a wife and mother, she also managed to be active in church and work full time. She was involved in her children’s activities and pursued many of her own hobbies, such as sewing, crafting, decorating her home, cooking, and gardening. Two of her proudest accomplishments were dancing with the Original Ziegfeld Follies Girls and participating in senior beauty pageants. Shirley managed to make each one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren feel special and loved. She was the matriarch of her family; cooking Sunday dinners from scratch, establishing traditions like Christmas cookie decorating, and supporting her family whether she agreed with them or not. Shirley can best be described as vivacious, opinionated, funny, charming, and determined. She taught her family to stand up for their beliefs and work hard, while also living life to the fullest.

