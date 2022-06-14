Shirley A. Davis (84) passed away on June 12, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1937 to the late Homer J. Smith and Bessie Smith Milhorn. She was a graduate of Sullivan High School, class of 1955, and retired from Sears after 27 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her brother, Fred Smith; her loving son, Jim Davis; and special nephew, Alan Smith.
She leaves behind her loving children and caregivers; her daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Lowell Carroll; her son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Patty Davis; six grandchildren, Dr. Josh Davis and wife Wendi, Jacob Davis, Kevin Carroll, Amanda Vance and husband Josh, Wesley Davis and wife Victoria, and Alicia Davis; nine great grandchildren, Emma, Sophia, Brady and Andrew Davis, Nathan, Kayleigh and Nick Carroll, Natalie and Weston Vance; also, her sister-in-law, Geri Smith; daughter-in-law, Becky Davis; and the father of her children, Norman Davis.
The Davis family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, June 17, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 1 pm – 2:45 pm. A Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of Faith at 3 pm with Rev. Buddy Foster officiating. Shirley’s grandsons and her son-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Davis family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081