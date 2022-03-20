Shirlene Sams Mar 20, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Shirlene Sams, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 20, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Hill Service Oak Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Man wanted by five police agencies nabbed on I-26 Tribe hoops rules state West boys, girls win FCA All-Star games 2022-23 fishing regulations in effect in Tennessee Indians, Browder won't be denied as D-B holds off Bearden in state title game Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.