KINGSPORT - Shirlene Sams, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 am with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Music will be under the direction of Michael Boggs.
Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Shirlene’s granddaughters, Mary Jones and Nova Fergison for their compassionate care of their Mamaw.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
