GATE CITY,VA - Shimel B. “Noonie” Addington, Jr., 70 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1950 to the late Shimel and Virginia Lawson Addington, Sr.. He served in the United States Army and was of the Baptist faith. He loved antiques and going to auctions.
Mr. Addington is survived by his four children and five grandchildren; sister, Debbie Tipton and husband Michael; brothers, Charlie Addington and wife Judy, Billy Addington, Sr.; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The services will be private and the family members will be notified.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice and to Matt and Tabby.
