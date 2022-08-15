ROGERSVILLE - Sherryl Anne Mullins Livesay, age 73, of Rogersville, TN, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Livesay; her parents, Wilson and Anne Mullins; brother Bill Mullins; and former husband Mack Stewart.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, David and Elizabeth Stewart and grandsons, Grant and Will of Knoxville; step-daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Shane Belt and step-grandson Toby; sister-in-law Ann Mullins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Evelyn Stewart; beloved cousins and extended family throughout the country; special friends too numerous to count; and her beloved dog Maggie.
Sherryl was a graduate of Rogersville High School and Faneeda Anderson’s Beauty School and began working as beautician immediately after high school in 1966 and purchased her own salon, Klip & Kurl, in 1976.
After a career spanning fifty-four years, Sherryl retired in 2020 along with her long-time co-worker and brother in spirit, Norman Lipe, from her salon.
She was a believer and follower of Christ. Sherryl loved her family and friends like no other and would help anyone with anything.
Family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 pm on Wednesday, August 17th at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 7:30pm. Graveside services will be 2pm Thursday, August 18th at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to celebrate Sherryl’s kind and generous nature by asking that you help someone in need in any way you can.
