BIG STONE GAP, VA - Sherry Ninette (Hamilton) Pierce, 42, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at her home.
She was a loving mother, sister and Mimi.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Glenda Duncan Hamilton; grandmother, Charmie Hamilton; aunt and uncle, Linda and Ted Thompson; nephews, Austin Collins and Tristan Pierce; aunt, Peggy Duncan; and cousin, Mandy Lane Castonova.
Surviving are her children, Shaylee Pierce, East Stone Gap, Va. and Brittany Pierce, Appalachia, Va.; step-daughter, Adrian Barbee (Jordan), Knoxville, Tn.; grandchildren, Ember Garrett and Colson Rutherford; father, James Doug Hamilton, Big Stone Gap; siblings, Kristen Cawood (Bill), James Hamilton (Ashley), and Lana Hamilton, all of Big Stone Gap, Amy Slay (James), Knoxville, Tn. and William Hamilton (Stephanie), Castlewood, Va.; special nephew, Xavier Barton (Sherry’s baby); several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; special close friends, the Gibson family; and the father of her children, Mark Pierce.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 1:00pm on Wednesday with Pastor Tony Nunley officiating.
Burial will follow at American Legion Cemetery.
The family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Ms. Pierce’s family.
