Sherry Michelle Harris entered her eternal rest on Sunday, January 30th, 2022. She was born on October 25th, 1974 in LaGrange, Georgia.
Left to mourn her passing are her two sons; mother and stepfather, Patricia and William Lenox of Georgia; grandmother, Jane Bishop of Kingsport; aunt, Kathy Bishop of Kingsport. She was preceded in death by her biological father, Edwin Harris; and grandfather, Enoch Bishop.
Sherry was a charter member of Shades of Grace storefront church and was baptized there in 2015. She was a caring person who delighted in serving others despite her internal pain and life struggles.
Her family issued the following statement "We are eternally grateful to Pastor Will and the people of Shades of Grace for all the help and love they gave to her."
Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 26th at 2 pm at Shades of Grace, a United Methodist congregation at 313 E. Sullivan Street. Inurnment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Church and community friends will lead the celebration.
Service is open to the public, and live streaming will be available on the Shades of Grace FB page. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Harris family.