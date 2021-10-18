KINGSPORT - Sherry Lynn Jeffers, age 62, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 16, 2021 after an unexpected illness.
Sherry was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School in the Class of 1977. She was a long time member of God’s Little People Puppet Ministry of Higher Ground Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Jeffers was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Shelton, mother, Iris Shelton and brother, Randy Shelton.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Jeffers; children, Candace Moody and husband Matthew and Cameron Jeffers and wife Sarah; grandchildren, Caden and Zoey Moody and Noah Henry, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will take place at 8:00 p.m. with Dr. Charlie Goodman and Dr. Ronnie Owens. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Prospect, Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Jeffers, Matthew Moody, DJ Wade, Dustin Jeffers, Caleb Jeffers and Cole Jeffers. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Jeffers, Caden Moody and Andrew Hoskins.
In honor of Sherry, please wear purple.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Sherry Jeffers.