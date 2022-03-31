KINGSPORT- Sherry L. Wright, 49 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 1, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home Chapel from 1 pm until 3 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1 pm at Bethany Old Regular Baptist Church with Elder Walter Rose and Elder Mark Justice officiating. Graveside services will follow at the church cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
