KINGSPORT- Sherry L. Wright, 49 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born on April 17, 1972 to Ann Absher and the late James Parsons. She was a loving mother and “Gadda” to everyone that knew her and will be greatly missed.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, AB and Pearl Parsons, and Maxie Hess; and her uncle, Gary Hess.
She is survived by her children; Brittany Wright, Cody (Jordan) Wright, Dustin Wright, Evan (Samantha) Wright; grandchildren, Jessie, Eli, James, Connor, Eliza-Jane; mother, Ann (Donnie) Absher; sisters, Gina (Michael) Herron, Tina (Lee) Perry; along with several nieces and nephews and other family members and her side-kick and beloved fur buddy, Benny.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 1, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home Chapel from 1 pm until 3 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1 pm at Bethany Old Regular Baptist Church with Elder Walter Rose and Elder Mark Justice officiating. Graveside services will follow at the church cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Carter-Trent, downtown Kingsport is serving the Wright family.