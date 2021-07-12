BLOUNTVILLE - Sherry Jordan Conkle, age 68, of Blountville, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Bristol Regional surrounded by her family.
She loved to take care of her family and always put their wellbeing before her own. She spent her time helping take care of her grandchildren and cooking for her family. She also loved to garden and take care of her koi pond. Sherry made many lifelong friends through her passion for her craft business and during her time as a manager at Mary Ann's and Lakepointe Gifts.
She was the daughter of the late Bruce Jordan and Oneta Jordan Ashbrook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Deloris Jordan Cross; grandparents, Roy and Bessie Jordan and Whitfield and Rosa Castle, two special cousins, Larry and Gary Castle, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tom Conkle; son and daughter-in-law Josh and Sarah Conkle; two grandchildren who were the light of her life, Cora and Nolan Conkle; 1 brother, Jeff Jordan, Marion, VA; 3 sisters, Teresa (Mac) Hawkins, Abingdon, VA; Joy (Michael) Harris, Glade Spring, VA; and Denna (Harry) Burleson, Bristol, VA; and several nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bristol Regional Hospital. They would also like to give special thanks to neighbors who provided support, and for all of our family and friends who have prayed for and with us during this trying time.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 5PM until 7PM at Trinity Memorial Centers with a funeral service to follow at 7PM. Chaplain Gabe Manis will be officiating. The family will meet on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Trinity at 9AM to process to Mountain Home National Cemetery for a 10AM service. Active pallbearers will be Brock Hawkins, Jake and Luke Brown, Jon and Daniel Webb, and Dustin and Kevin Salyer. Honorary pallbearers will be Mac Hawkins, Harry Burleson, Jerel Ramsey, Marvin Brown and James Gilreath.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude or to Wounded Warrior Project.
