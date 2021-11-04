BLOUNTVILLE - Sherry Freeman, 58, of Blountville, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, November 1, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was a member of First Apostolic Christian Church, Kingsport.
Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Charlene Reynolds; sisters, Amy Lynn Reynolds and Tamara Hogue.
Those left to cherish Sherry’s memory are her father, William Reynolds; brothers, William T. Reynolds and wife, Hope, David N. Reynolds; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Travis Courtney and Pastor David Spears officiating. Music will be under the direction of Betty Baker.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Sherry Freeman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.