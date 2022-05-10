FALL BRANCH - Sherry Bell, 74, of Fall Branch, went to join her mother on Mother’s Day in Heaven, with their Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Born in Kingsport, she had resided most of her life in Fall Branch. Sherry graduated from Fall Branch High School and worked at the Kingsport Press, and later at Food City in Kingsport. Sherry was a member of Oak Glen Baptist Church.
Sherry is preceded in death by her husbands, Jay Cross and Don Bell; her parents, Carmon and Nyleen Morrison; and special cousin, Mary Ashworth. She is survived by her daughter, Twyla McGhee and husband, Mark; her son, Travis Bell; her sister, Linda Barron; her brother, Wayne Morrison and wife, Wanda; three grandsons and two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Truman Ferguson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 13th at Oak Glen Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Doug Barron, Chris Barron, Tom Paden, Lee Jackson, Lynn Wilhem, Greg Knight and Joe Vanover.
