MT CARMEL - Sherrill D. Parker, 78, of Mt. Carmel, passed away Saturday October 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Parker is survived by his two sons, Ted and Doug; one daughter, Alicia; six grandchildren; one brother, John Parker.
The family would appreciate your prayers and understanding as they request no visitation or services will be held at this time.
The family would like to thank his nurses, Sheila, Jackie, Amanda and Chaplain Gabe Manis.
