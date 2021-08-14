Sherri R. Moore Hillman, 54, passed away on June 14, 2021. In her early years, Sherri was a long haul truck driver. Travelling over most of the U.S. She became disabled in 1996 spending 10 weeks on life support in ICU from a condition called ARDS, from which she never fully recovered.
Sherri was born March 15, 1967 to V.W. (Randy) Moore and Janice Moore Addington.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, W.D. and Etta Baker, Nickelsville, VA and paternal grandparents Carmine and Grace Moore, Gate City, VA.
Along with parents Sherri is survived by her children, Casey Hillman, Randi Hillman of Gate City, VA and Steven Mooney, Kingsport, TN. Grandsons, Kylar Hillman and Mace Hillman. Brother, Mike Moore and wife, Norma, St. Paul, VA; half-brother; Shane Smith and wife Melanie, Kingsport, TN; half-sister; Kathy Arthur and husband Jim, Kingsport, TN; half-brother, Randall Moore, Kingsport, TN. Fathers of her children: Eddie Hillman and Mike Mooney. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
As per request her body has been cremated.
A private celebration of her life has been held by family.