CHURCH HILL - Sherri Lee Flanary, age 50, of Church Hill, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her home.
Sherri was born in Wichita, Kansas and had lived in Church Hill since 1979. She was a licensed phlebotomist and had worked with Holston Medical Group and Indian Path. She was a member of Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
Sherri is preceded in death by her father, Ronald W. Ellsworth and her brother Kelly Ellsworth.
Survivors include her husband; Jeff Flanary, son; Matthew Flanary, both of the home, mother; Barbara Ellsworth and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Sherri’s wishes were for cremation and no formal services will be held at this time.
To leave an online message for the Flanary family, please contact us @www.johnsonarrowood.com.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Flanary family.