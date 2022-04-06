Sherman Kay Benton, age 67, was called to Heaven on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Sherman was born in Rogersville, TN on November 13, 1954. He was a devoted hard-working member of Dodge for 45 years. He liked to hunt, fish, shoot bows and guns. He liked to do wood working and ride his motorcycle. He was always there for his family and friends.
Sherman went home to be with his mother, Ruby Lee Benton; father, General Addison Benton; wife, Sidney Benton; brother, David Benton; and sister, Patricia Waye.
He is survived by his daughters, Crystal Sizemore, Leslie LeRoy; grandkids, Dylan LeRoy, Curtis Hatfield, and Rylee Dishner; sisters, Martha Benton, Dora Winters, Irene Fairbanks, and Shirley Hite; brothers, Harvey Benton, Samuel Benton (Debra), Steve Benton; brother in law, Keith Waye; and niece and nephew, Joshua and Alisha Presley.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, April 8, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Long’s Bend Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.