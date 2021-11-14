KINGSPORT - Sherleen “Sis” Hill Strickler—Kingsport, TN, 70, entered into rest at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital on Thursday, November 11, 2021, after a strong battle with a brief illness.
The family will receive family and friends from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Troy Dailey officiating.
The entombment will follow the services at 1:00 p.m., at Oak Hill Mausoleum. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
A special thanks to the many friends and the congregation of Freedom Independent Missionary Baptist Church for their prayers and the Nurses and staff of Holston Valley Medical Center, 5th floor ICU.
An online guest register is available for the Strickler family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
