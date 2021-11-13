Sherleen “Sis” Hill Strickler
KINGSPORT - Sherleen “Sis” Hill Strickler—Kingsport, TN, 70, entered into rest at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital on Thursday, November 11, 2021, after a strong battle with a brief illness.
Sherleen was born in Tennessee on April 10, 1951, to the late Rosie and James Milford “JM” Hill. Sherleen was employed at Eastman Chemical Co. for 40 years prior to retirement. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, and most of all she enjoyed cooking.
In addition to her parents; her brothers, Ted Hill, and Fred Hill; along with her sister-in-law Aretta Hill precede her in death.
She attended Freedom Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Mt. Carmel, TN.
Sherleen is survived by her loving husband Mike Strickler of 42 years, Kingsport, TN; Brother, Larry Hill, Mt. Carmel, TN; Nephews, Chris (Loni) Hill, Mt. Carmel, TN; Matt (Annie) Hill, Mt. Carmel, TN; Sean Hill, TN; Niece Kim Hill, TN; Two great nieces, Addison, and Kendall Hill; Two Great Nephews Dayton, and Hoyt Hill; along with her extended family, Sisters, Brenda Calhoun and Marie Hite; Brothers Danny Calhoun and Jay Hite, and The Sensabaugh family.
The family will receive family and friends from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Troy Dailey officiating.
The entombment will follow the services at 1:00 p.m., at Oak Hill Mausoleum. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
A special thanks to the many friends and the congregation of Freedom Independent Missionary Baptist Church for their prayers and the Nurses and staff of Holston Valley Medical Center, 5th floor ICU.
