CHAPEL HILL, NC - Sheridan Elizabeth Ann Robinette was born to the late Cadle Robinette and Maggie Dell Wood on February 15, 1946, in Fairview, VA and spent her childhood in Gate City, VA. She went to be with the lord on Monday August 8, 2022, at The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Medical Center. Sheridan attended the historic Prospect School (a one room schoolhouse) and graduated from Douglas High School in Kingsport, TN. She was the first person in her large family to graduate from college by attending Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN and later receiving two master’s Degrees in Business Administration (MBA) and Education (Counseling) from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. She later went on to work at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati OH for many years as Scientist and she was proud of the fact that she helped to develop Pringles Potato Chips. She eventually retired from East Tennessee State Univ. as a Counselor assisting Veterans to enroll in college.

Sheridan was a lifelong learner, an avid reader, and proudly the "family historian". She loved flowers and tending to her vegetable garden, horseback riding, taking photos of her family, and watching sports. She was a longtime member and at one time served as Secretary of her local chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Although she battled MS for many years, she always had a smile on her face and a positive outlook. Sheridan was passionate about her faith and her church as a lifelong and dedicated member of Manville Rd. Church of Christ in Gate City, VA. Though she may most fondly be remembered as "Mama" to her two daughters (Dionne & Lisa) and "Grannymom" to her grandchildren.

