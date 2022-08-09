CHAPEL HILL, NC - Sheridan Elizabeth Ann Robinette was born to the late Cadle Robinette and Maggie Dell Wood on February 15, 1946, in Fairview, VA and spent her childhood in Gate City, VA. She went to be with the lord on Monday August 8, 2022, at The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Medical Center. Sheridan attended the historic Prospect School (a one room schoolhouse) and graduated from Douglas High School in Kingsport, TN. She was the first person in her large family to graduate from college by attending Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN and later receiving two master’s Degrees in Business Administration (MBA) and Education (Counseling) from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. She later went on to work at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati OH for many years as Scientist and she was proud of the fact that she helped to develop Pringles Potato Chips. She eventually retired from East Tennessee State Univ. as a Counselor assisting Veterans to enroll in college.
Sheridan was a lifelong learner, an avid reader, and proudly the "family historian". She loved flowers and tending to her vegetable garden, horseback riding, taking photos of her family, and watching sports. She was a longtime member and at one time served as Secretary of her local chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Although she battled MS for many years, she always had a smile on her face and a positive outlook. Sheridan was passionate about her faith and her church as a lifelong and dedicated member of Manville Rd. Church of Christ in Gate City, VA. Though she may most fondly be remembered as "Mama" to her two daughters (Dionne & Lisa) and "Grannymom" to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters Alisa R. Lancaster (Robert Lancaster) and Dionne L. Mitchell (Gregorio Lopez); Grandchildren Jaden Del Rosario, Cameron Lancaster, and Ashlyn Lancaster. Bonus grandson's Cristofher Lopez and Bryan Lopez. Special Niece Katherine Roberts of Dallas, TX.
She is also survived by brothers Offyette Robinette and Norbert Robinette; her sisters Patricia "Pinky" Anderson, Blenda Brown, and Lizzie Mae Mitchell.
She was predeceased by her father Cadle Robinette and mother Maggie Dell Wood, sisters Almedia Robinette, Frida Thomas, Wanda Estell, Kathleen Hensley, and brother Theophilus (Theo) Robinette.
She also has many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family that she loved dearly along with special friends including Michael Hale and Pete Shoemaker.
The family will receive friends from 6-7p.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be held in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home at 7:00p.m.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m., to go in procession.