Sheri Free Hensley departed this life on December 22nd, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19.
Sheri was our angel here on earth and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Jackie M Free on March 27th, 2016.
Sheri leaves to grieve her passing her mother, Arlena Free; two brothers, Gary (Debbie) Free and Larry Free; two sisters, Becky Steele Blaney (Michael) and Jeri Thurman; two sons, Scott Hensley (Megan) and Gregg Hensley (Julianne).
Sheri is also survived by five grandchildren and numerous cousins.
Due to Covid-19, no service will be held at this time. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.