KINGSPORT - Shelley C. Kestner of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away suddenly at age 81 on December 15, 2020 from complications due to COVID. Shelley was a 1957 graduate of Lynn View High School and had retired from a career she loved as secretary at Robinson Middle School.
Shelley was preceded in death by her husband, Rondall (Ron) Kestner.
She is survived by her son Craig Kestner and his wife Deana, her daughter Kristy Taylor and her husband Donnie, grandson Lee Taylor and his wife Amber, great-grandson
Brayden Taylor; and her significant other and very dear friend of the family, Phil McGlothlin.
Shelley was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed cooking for family gatherings and holidays. She loved spending time with her family and friends and loved family beach vacations.
Funeral arrangements are by East Lawn Funeral Home.
Receiving of friends will be held December 21, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00pm followed by a short service to be officiated by Rev. Phil Kestner.
Graveside services will be 1:00pm December 22 at East Lawn Cemetery.
PLEASE NOTE: East Lawn is taking precautionary measures and strongly suggests that everyone wear a mask. They will additionally have attendees safely spaced.
Online condolences may be made to the Kestner family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Kestner