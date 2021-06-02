CHURCH HILL - Shelby Jewell Gouge, 79, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2nd 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was surrounded by her family.
Shelby was born in Kingsport, TN on March 7th, 1942 to Jake and Bonnie Stacy. After graduating from Church Hill High School, she married James Sanford Gouge.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmy Stacy, Betty Stacy Jones, Larry Stacy, Brenda Stacy Mullins and her husband.
Left to cherish in her memory are her son, Jerome Gouge; daughters Marketta Gouge Lemen and Pennie Gouge Rushing; siblings, Linda Stacy Dykes, Billie Jean Stacy and Harry Stacy; and loving grandchildren, Joseph O’Neill, Corey O’Neill, Joshua Rushing, Alicia Rushing-Cowen; and great-granddaughter, Livia Rushing.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Mike Cornett and Pastor Jay Cline officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City.
Online condolences may be sent to the family
