DUFFIELD, VA - Shelby Jean Roberson, 86, of Duffield VA, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 13, 2023, due to an extended illness.

Shelby was the oldest member of Bethel Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Wise, VA, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for several years and was a singing member of the Gospel group, The Ole Time Way. Shelby was a student of correspondence Bible courses, the Bible Institute, a businesswoman and housewife.

