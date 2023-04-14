DUFFIELD, VA - Shelby Jean Roberson, 86, of Duffield VA, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 13, 2023, due to an extended illness.
Shelby was the oldest member of Bethel Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Wise, VA, where she served as a Sunday School teacher for several years and was a singing member of the Gospel group, The Ole Time Way. Shelby was a student of correspondence Bible courses, the Bible Institute, a businesswoman and housewife.
Shelby was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, George Roberson; her parents, Worley and Melissa Flanary; her sister, Beulah Pendleton; several dearly loved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Shelby is survived by her two children, Debra Kilgore (David) and Joe Roberson (Dianna); five grandchildren, Heather Roberson (Joe), Daniel Roberson (Kristina), Clark Kilgore, Kendrick Hodges (Leanna) and Koby Henson (Jess); three great-grandchildren, Delilah Cruce, Rowyn Cruce and Travis Hodges; three siblings, Nina Jennings, Alfred Flanary and John Flanary; a host of nieces, nephews, her best friend Molly Calton, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services for Shelby Roberson will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Sunday April 16, 2023 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel, Wise VA with the Rev. Randy Sturgill officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Sunday at Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Burial will follow. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Calvary Christian High School X150 Special Project, 110 N. McMullan Booth RD, Clearwater, FL 33759.
The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at The Villages of Allandale and Amedisys Hospice Care of Kingsport, TN.