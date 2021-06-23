Shelby Jean McClure, 84, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Orchard View.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Will Junior McClure; two sons, William and Walter; parents, Dewey and Bessie Doran; three sisters; and one brother.
Shelby is survived by her son, Danny and wife Lora Ann McClure; one grandson, Josh (Candace) McClure; three granddaughters, Bridget (Brian) Watts, Amanda (Brent) Fletcher, and Brandy Cox; eight grandchildren, Sandy, Kaydace, Connor, Carson, Jackson, Annalee, Gracie, and Hunter; brother, Cleve Doran; two sisters, Aline and Mary; daughter-in-law, Freda McClure; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and CNA’s at Orchard View for their love and care.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Mark Todd officiating.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.