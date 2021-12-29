GATE CITY, VA - Shelby (Pierson) Ervin, 84, Gate City, VA passed away, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at her residence.
A memorial visitation and service will be conducted Friday, December 31, 2021, at The Rye Cove Community Church from 5-7 p.m., with the service at 7:00p.m. Rev. Kevin Sanders, and Rev. Marvin Egan will be officiating. Dottie Lane will provide the music.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a church or charity of your choice in Shelby’s name.
An online guest register is available for the Ervin family at www.gatecityfunearls.com.
