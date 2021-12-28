GATE CITY, VA - Shelby (Pierson) Ervin, 84, Gate City, VA passed away, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at her residence.
Shelby was born in Scott County, VA on May 14, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Claude and Gladys (McNew) Pierson.
In addition to her parents, her husband, William Fred (Bill) Ervin, daughter, Shelby Jean Ervin; sons, Billy Sam Ervin, and Randy Ervin; and a special grandson-in-law, Richard Hammond.
She is survived by her son, Mike Ervin and wife, Jami; grandchildren, Dawn Strickler and husband, Tom, Samantha Carter, Tabitha Bledsoe and husband, Jeff, Michaela Wilkins, Amanda (Greg) Tipton, and Debra (Jerry) Jernigan; great grandchildren, Greg, Sammy, Sarah, Savannah, Brianna, Gabriel, Jordan, Lexi, Hunter, Skye, and Eli; great-great grandchildren, Lucas, Demi, Jayden, and Hadley; brother, Merle Pierson; daughter-in-law, Nadine Ervin; aunt, Anna Carter, along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial visitation and service will be conducted Friday, December 31, 2021, at The Rye Cove Community Church from 5-7 p.m., with the service at 7:00p.m. Rev. Kevin Sanders, and Rev. Marvin Egan will be officiating. Dottie Lane will provide the music.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a church or charity of your choice in Shelby’s name.
An online guest register is available for the Ervin family at www.gatecityfunearls.com.
