KINGSPORT - Shelby D. Phillips, age 57, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born in Kingsport, Tennessee on October 7, 1963, a daughter of the late Paul and Della Kerns Hall, she resided in this area most of her life. Shelby graduated from Sullivan North High School in 1982.
She married Robert A. “Tony” Phillips on April 28, 1987 at Bethel Church of the Brethren. She was a homemaker and a member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mom, nana, sister, and friend who loved to embroider and spend time with her family and granddaughter, Lanaeya.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bristol Regional Medical Center Doctors and Nurses for the care they gave Shelby.
Shelby was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert A. “Tony” Phillips; sons, Anthony Phillips of Kingsport, Kenneth Phillips and wife Autumn of Kingsport; one granddaughter, Lanaeya; brother, Doug Hall and wife Kara of Beaumont, Texas, niece, Emily; nephew, Ethan; special friends, Lois Bishop and Georgia Franklin; and several pets.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel with Donald Madden officiating. Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport.
Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those attending committal service are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:00 a.m. on Thursday and then proceed to the cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may make them to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607, or any local Humane Society.
