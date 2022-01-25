NORTON, VA- Shelby Carter Hurt, 75, (currently residing in Midlothian, VA) passed away alongside her family on January 24, 2022, at Johnston Willis Hospital in Midlothian. She was a graduate of J.I. Burton High School and Clinch Valley College (now UVA Wise) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. She worked as an accountant most of her working life for Westmoreland Coal Company and several certified public accounting firms. She retired to Midlothian, VA with her husband, Richard, in 2008 to spend more special time with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother who lived life with a loving passion for her family and friends like few others who have walked this world. Those who knew her will always remember the moments when she would talk for hours full of pride about her family, their accomplishments, and how talented they were. She herself accomplished so many things and had wisdom that she always freely, positively, and lovingly shared with the future generations of her family and friends. She was an avid reader and lifelong learner who would fill notebook after notebook with her thoughts on any subject she could learn. She loved the countless encounters with friends and the many strangers who would become her friend within a few moments of speaking with her. She spent the latter part of her life being known as “Mamaw” or “Mam” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the prides of her life.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Richard Hurt of Pound, VA (currently residing in Midlothian); daughter, Veronica Fleming; son, Michael Hurt and his wife, Sally; granddaughter, Megan Hurt; grandsons, Ryan Davis, Loudon Hurt, Patrick Hurt, and William Hurt; great-grandsons, Carter Davis, Maverick Davis, Dallas Davis, and Odyn Davis; sister, Donna Carter; special sister, Karen Wadovsky; brothers, Charlie Carter and Larry Carter and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Carter and father, Sherman Carter; brother, Gary “Red” Carter and sister, Charlotte Lavinder.
A memorial service and visitation will be held later in Norton, VA. Announcement of time and place will be forthcoming.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home is serving the Hurt family.