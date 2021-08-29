Shelby Avadeen Cox, 84, passed away unexpectedly at her home on August 27, 2021. Shelby was raised in Oak Glen community near Chimney Top Mountain. She attended Fall Branch School and Sullivan West High. She also attended nursing school at Holston Valley. Shelby worked at Rental Uniform in Kingsport and retired from Brookside Medical in Kingsport where she was a billing clerk. Shelby was faithful to her church, Liberty Freewill Baptist, as long as her health allowed and then watched several different church services through her Facebook account. She was an avid user of Facebook and kept up with her large family this way.
Shelby was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Cletis Milburn Cox, who passed away in 2018, her parents; James and Oliva Baxter, 4 sisters; Elsa, Joyce, Dade, and Sherry, brother; Rex, and grandson; Seth Carr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother; Chad (Carla), Daughter; Rinda Carr (Wyatt), sons; Rev. Tony Cox (Jennifer) and Curtis Cox, 10 grandchildren; Chris Wilson, Tabitha Shipley (Tim), Marinda Dykes, Mandy Carr, Brandi Cox, Thomas Cox, Megan Snapp (Justin), Matt Cox (Taylor), Caitlyn Holt and Chris Holt. She had 14 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 10:00-11:00am in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private graveside committal service will be held at 11:00am for family and extended family with Pastor John Buchanan officiating in the Garden of Gethsemane within East Tennessee Cemetery. The family has asked that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines in honor of Shelby Cox.
Pallbearers will be Rev. Tony Cox, Chase Chafin, Matt Cox, Brandi Cox, Megan Snapp and Wyatt Carr.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery are honored to serve the family of Shelby Cox.