BIG STONE GAP - Sheila (Shob) Jean Baker, was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, & Sister. She passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Sheila was born on August 27th, 1954, the youngest of 3 children of the late Bige and Eva (Wilson) Barnette. She was raised and went to school in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Sheila (Shob) lived her life to the fullest never letting life get her down. Sheila is truly a strong woman. She will forever be cherished and remembered.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Bige and Eva (Wilson) Barnette, her sister, Janice Lee, her son, Jimmy “Fuzzy” Swinney, and her brother in law, Johnny Lee.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Lyndsay Brooks, her 3 grandchildren; Devin, Courtney, and Aidan Brooks, her brother, Doug Barnette, her nieces; Patty Nauss, Christy Lee, Kimmy Barnette, Nephew, Dougie Barnette Jr., as well as her many loving cousins, great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5:00-7:00p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap for the visitation.
The Funeral Service will follow in funeral home’s chapel with Pastor Greg Townsend officiating.
Graveside Services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00am in Barker Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Holding Funeral Home at 10:30am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com.
Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, VA is serving the family.