CHURCH HILL - Sheila Paulette McCloud, 63, of Church Hill, TN, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Sheila was born in Kingsport and lived in northeast Tennessee her entire life. She married the love of her life, George McCloud when she was sixteen, and the couple celebrated forty-eight years together. They had three children, Stanley Jr., Stacey, and Nathaniel "Bubba." Sheila loved her Lord, Jesus. She also loved her family dearly. She was the best wife, mom, Mamaw, and "Nannan" ever. She was a proud member of the McCloud family singers, praising Jesus in churches all over the place for thirty-five years, often raising funds for families in need.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you