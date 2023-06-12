CHURCH HILL - Sheila Paulette McCloud, 63, of Church Hill, TN, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Sheila was born in Kingsport and lived in northeast Tennessee her entire life. She married the love of her life, George McCloud when she was sixteen, and the couple celebrated forty-eight years together. They had three children, Stanley Jr., Stacey, and Nathaniel "Bubba." Sheila loved her Lord, Jesus. She also loved her family dearly. She was the best wife, mom, Mamaw, and "Nannan" ever. She was a proud member of the McCloud family singers, praising Jesus in churches all over the place for thirty-five years, often raising funds for families in need.
Those left to cherish Sheila's memory include her loving husband, Stanley "George"; children, Stanley McCloud Jr., Stacey Richards (Mark), Nathaniel "Bubba" McCloud (Candice); grandchildren, Joseph Richards, Kayla Richards (Cody), Nathaniel "Nate" McCloud, Tristan Bruce McCloud, Stanley George McCloud III (Peanut), Anna Grace Richards, Nova Leigh Paulette Anita McCloud, Quint Stanley Nehemiah McCloud; great-grandchildren, Joshua Richards, Gabriel Richards; many sisters, nieces and nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren who went to Jesus before Mamaw, Gracie Ann McCloud, Willow Richards, Meadow Richards.
The family will receive guests from 4 PM to 8 PM on Friday, June 16, 2023, at George's home at 1321 Old Union Road, Church Hill.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the McCloud family.