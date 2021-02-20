Sheila (Nelms) Horton went to be with her Lord at her residence on February 18, 2021 after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronnie Horton; father, Ed Nelms; and oldest brother, Joel Nelms.
She is survived by her mother, Ruby Nelms; brother, Wendell (Pete) Nelms and Rebecca; 2 sisters, Rhonda Arnold and husband, Kenny, and Myra Brown and husband, Bob; sister-in-law, Robin Nelms; and former sister-in-law and dear friend, Sunny Nelms. She was known by all of her nieces and nephews as “Deeda” and was loved by them all. She also left behind her beloved pets; 2 dogs, Scrappy and Marley; and 1 cat, Creed.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. She will be cremated, and her ashes will be scattered with those of her beloved Ronnie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Sheila’s memory by making a donation to Petworks (Kingsport Animal Shelter, 3101 East Stone Dr. Kingsport, TN 37660.)
Carter-Trent Funeral Home of downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Horton family.