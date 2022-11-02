HILTONS, VA - Sheila Leann McMurray, 53, Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after short illness.
Sheila was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 9, 1969, and was the daughter of the late Garvie and Shirley Juanita (Laughlin) McMurray.
She had a very big heart for everyone she met, she loved them, and they loved her.
She is survived by the love of her life of 25 years, Roger Mullins, daughters, Kayla Danielle McMurray, and Crystal (Cody) Peters, son, Matthew Mullins, grandchildren, Zane “Zaney Baney”, and Nolan “Noly Bug” Dingus, Cayson “Little Man” Peters, and Adeline “Addie” Mullins, sister, Lisa Shell, brothers, Mark McMurray, and Eric (Luanne) McMurray, her best friend of 38 years, Karen Graham, and fur babies, Lojack, Gypsy, Leo, and Jasper; along with several nieces and nephew.
The family will receive friends from 5- 7 p.m., Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Rex McMurray.
Burial will follow at the Gardner Cemetery, Hiltons, VA. Jeff Hartsock, Jordan McMurray, Mark McMurray, Eric McMurray, Cody Peters, Tyler Graham, and Matthew Mullins will serve as pallbearers. Grandchildren, Zane, Nolan, and Cayson will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family is very appreciative of anything that is laid upon one’s heart, the prayers, flowers, food, donations, love and support in helping them through this difficult time in their lives, and respectfully ask that you keep the prayers coming.