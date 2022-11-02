HILTONS, VA - Sheila Leann McMurray, 53, Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after short illness.

Sheila was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 9, 1969, and was the daughter of the late Garvie and Shirley Juanita (Laughlin) McMurray.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video