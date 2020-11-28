KINGSPORT - Sheila Mae Ferguson, 68, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center.
Sheila was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. She was the daughter of the late Tony and Eva Cassidy.
Sheila had twenty-five plus years of service at Wal-Mart. She loved being around children, grandchildren and her great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by two sisters, Audrey Gilliam and Mary Ann Cassidy; two brothers, Clyde Cassidy and Timothy Cassidy.
Survivors include two sons, Travis Yates and his wife Renee and Samuel Ferguson and his wife Terri; three granddaughters, Chelsea Houser, Amber Gantt and Alana Ferguson; one great grandson, Jace Gantt; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you take a small child out and play with them, which would be Sheila’s wishes.
There will be no formal services.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Ferguson family.