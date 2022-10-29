Sheila Leann McMurray Oct 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILTONS, VA - Sheila Leann McMurray, 53, Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va Leann Mcmurray Gate City Funeral Home Arrangement Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center Lord Recommended for you