HILTONS, VA - Sheila Leann McMurray, 53, Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.

