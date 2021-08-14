KNOXVILLE - Sheila Joyce Prillhart Branton, 79 of Knoxville entered into her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after a short illness.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Roger Prillhart officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Roger Prillhart and his wife, Donna.
A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm on Sunday, with the family meeting at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville for burial. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
