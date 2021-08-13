KNOXVILLE - Sheila Joyce Prillhart Branton, 79 of Knoxville entered into her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after a short illness. She and her husband, Ed were great workers in the church, and supported their church faithfully. Sheila enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. She was the foundation of her family and will be missed by all.
She was the oldest daughter of the late Ireland & Emma Prillhart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest brother, Danny Prillhart.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Edward Branton; her daughters, Karen Simion and husband Stefan of Chicago, IL and Rachel Tidwell and husband Russ of Locust Grove, GA; and her son, Chad Branton of Knoxville, TN; her grandchildren, Janson Michael Roberts and wife Dana, Sarah Roberts, Korey Roberts, Luke Branton, Jack Branton, Chloe Branton and Lilly Tidwell; her great grandchildren, Owen Roberts and Ethan Roberts; sisters, Sally Wampler and husband, Bill of Blountville, TN and Dana Newsome and husband, Lane of Kingsport (Bloomingdale), TN; and her brother, Roger Prillhart and wife, Donna of Stockbridge, GA.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 11 am to 1 pm on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Roger Prillhart officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Roger Prillhart and his wife, Donna.
A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm on Sunday, with the family meeting at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville for burial. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Branton family.